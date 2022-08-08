This Monday, August 8, it was reported that Olivia Newton She passed away after a constant fight against breast cancer. As a result of this unfortunate news, various figures from the Hollywood environment expressed heartfelt words to the Australian actress and singer.

As you remember, in the 70’s, Olivia Newton and John Travolta starred in the movie “Grease”. This friendship transcended over the years, therefore, the actor was one of the first to express his condolences on social networks.

What did John Travolta say?

Through his official Instagram account, John Travolta published a photograph of Olivia Newton accompanied by a touching description. A few minutes later, the post added hundreds of comments from his followers.

“My dearest Olivia, you made our lives better. Your impact was incredible. I love you very much. We will see each other on the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” were her words.

John Travolta affected by the death of Olivia Newton-John. Photo: John Travolta/Instagram

James Gun

The director of the films “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Suicide Squad” also had some moving words for Olivia Newton.

“It is truly sad to hear of the passing of Olivia Newton-John. My first real crush as a kid. I loved “Vaselina” and the music from it. Coincidentally, I bought and lived for a time in the wonderful house she built in Malibu. May he rest in peace,” she posted on Twitter.

Celebrities express condolences on the death of Olivia Newton. Photo: Twitter capture

Antonio Banderas

The artist also expressed his feelings on social networks. Like other artists, Antonio Banderas attached three photographs of Olivia Newton with the following description: “My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Celebrities express condolences on the death of Olivia Newton. Photo: Twitter capture

Richard Marx

The singer was a close friend of Olivia Newton. This was demonstrated on his social networks. There he published photographs next to the actress. “My heart is broken. Rest now, sweet friend. You were such a kind and loving person like never before. I will miss you everyday,” he wrote.