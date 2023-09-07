Thursday, September 7, 2023, 4:11 p.m.



| Updated 4:18 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The celebration of the street markets of ten districts of Murcia will be brought forward to next Monday, September 11, on the occasion of the traditional Pilgrimage of the Virgen de la Fuensanta, which will take place on Tuesday 12. Specifically, those affected are the markets of neighborhood of Progress, Cabezo de Torres, Cobatillas, El Palmar, El Ranero, La Arboleja, Los Garres, Sangonera la Seca, Santa Cruz and Santiago and Zaraíche.

The Murcian Consistory adopts this decision “watching over the general interest” and after the Association of Street Commerce of the Region requested authorization for the weekly markets in these districts to be brought forward to Monday the 11th, instead of Tuesday, which is when they corresponds.

In addition, the Department of Commerce has coordinated with all the services involved the organization, cleaning, security and waste management tasks that are carried out whenever a street vending market takes place, so that they are carried out on the established day.

The mayor of the branch, Jesús Pacheco, has signed this week the decree that confirms the advancement of the day of installation of the markets in the aforementioned districts.