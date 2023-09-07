Etias permission, which stands for European Travel Information and Authorization System, is the new procedure that Colombians must do as of 2024 if they wish to travel to the nations that make up the Schengen area.

With this document you can stay for a maximum period of 90 days in the countries that are required in Europe. It is important to note that this is a permit, so it is not considered a visa.

Therefore, in this article we will explain what you should take into account if you want to travel to Europe as a tourist next year, according to the official Etias website.

What are the objectives of the Etias permit?

What is sought with this new requirement is: firstly, to have a good control of the people who travel to the common zone of Europe; secondly, to contribute to a faster and easier verification of the data of those who are going to visit the territory; and thirdly, help strengthen the security of the Schengen area.

Will this permit have any cost?

According to the European Commission, the Etias permit to travel to European countries It will have a value of 7 euros (30 thousand Colombian pesos, approximately) and only people who are of legal age must pay it, since minors are exempt from this cost.

This travel authorization will have a validity of three years, or until your Colombian passport expires.

What are the countries that apply for this requirement?

The European countries that are part of the Schengen area and those that are in the process of joining this agreement apply, which are: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands (Holland), Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Poland, Portugal, the Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland.

What do you need to do to get permission?

Colombians must have their valid biometric passport, among other regulatory travel documents. In addition, they should take into account requirements as:

– Have the round trip plane ticket.

– A proof of accommodation, either in a hotel on European territory.

– Have proof that your economic means can cover the total cost of your stay.

– Current international medical insurance.

In which cases is a visa required to travel to Europe?

If what you want is to extend your stay in European countries and come to live or work, You will need to apply for a Schengen visa. With this type of visa you can stay in any of the countries of the Schengen Agreement for more than 90 days.

As it is a long-term visa, you must appear before the embassy or consulate of the country where you want to settle.

To process the passport you must make an appointment and go to the offices assigned to them on the date and time indicated.

