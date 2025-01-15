Spain is one of the countries with most roundabouts in the world, with more than 15,000, according to a study from DiscoverCars.com. With this large number of roundabouts it is better understood that a great variety of these circular intersections not only fulfill functions of regulating traffic, but have also become authentic tourist attractions for its originality and creativity. However, many of these roundabouts also stand out for being extravagant, strange or absurd.

For the roads and streets throughout Spain We can find small gems that surprise locals and strangers with their originality, and also some buildings that are described by neighbors as horrible mazacotes or cultural rubbish.

As stated Aleksandrs Buraks, spokesperson for DiscoverCars.comalthough roundabouts are not usually the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about holidays, “there are a wide variety of famous roundabouts around the world, and many of them attract tourists on their own.” And in Spain, some of these constructions have transcended their purely road function to become true works of urban art. And also the opposite, extremely ugly roundabouts.

The largest and most beautiful roundabout in Europe (Badajoz)

Cerro Masatrigo roundabout. Porzionedisole/Wikipedia

Among the most notable are the largest roundabout in Europe, located in Esparragosa de Lares (Badajoz), 1.3 km long. It is characterized by being a single lane. Its exits are two bridges that pass over the reservoir.





Roundabout with giant LED screen (Vigo)

Roundabout with LED screen in Vigo. Facebook

Also striking is the gazebo with a giant LED screen in Vigo. It stands out for being one of the most peculiar in Spain. This roundabout, inaugurated in 2017 and located at the intersection of Rosalía de Castro and Serafín Avendaño, received a lot of criticism due to the large circular LED screen, which is almost two meters high. There were neighbors who warned of its danger as it could confuse drivers. Other curious and strange roundabouts are the “potato roundabout” of Amorebieta (Vizcaya) or the unusual roundabout cemetery of Villanueva de la Cañada (Madrid).

Rollercoaster-shaped roundabout (Leganés)

Roundabout with a roller coaster in Leganés (Madrid). Facebook

But the surprises don’t end there. In Leganes (Madrid)a roller coaster-shaped roundabout welcomes drivers. It is located at the north entrance of the Carabanchel Avenue.





‘Las Meninas’ roundabout (Leganés)

‘Las Meninas’ at a roundabout in Leganés Leganés City Council

But the municipality is home to other extravagant roundabouts. At the entrance to La Fortuna neighborhoodfrom the M-40, there is a roundabout that houses a sculpture created by Maximum Riol. The work, made of steel and with a height of about 6 metersrepresents a menino and a menina revealing what they normally hide under their skirts.

Roundabout with swimming pool (Villar de Omaña, León)

Roundabout with swimming pool in Villar de Omaña (León). Facebook

In Villar de Omaña (León), A gazebo with a swimming pool included has become famous in this small town of barely 30 inhabitants. As municipal sources wanted to clarify, it is the old pylon of the town that was cleaned up taking advantage of the repair of the road with mining funds and that is used to water orchards and collect water in case of fire.

Roundabout with a car split in half (Murcia)

Roundabout with a broken car in Murcia. Social networks

Art also has its space in these curious roundabouts. In Murcia, a Volkswagen Passat Split in half and full of plants and flowers, it presides over the entrance to the University, as the winner of the “Act in Green?” contest. of 2009.

Roundabout with a giant paella (Benicàssim)

Roundabout with a giant paella in Benicàssim (Castellón). Arthaere Scarapazzi. Facebook.

and in Benicassim (Castellón)a giant paella 5.5 meters in diameter pays tribute to the most international dish of Valencian and Spanish gastronomy.





Rotunda with some curious peacocks (Jaén)

Peacocks roundabout in Jaén. Loaned

Nature lovers are not left behind either. In Jaen, two majestic peacocks made with recycled materials guard the roundabout of the Antonio Pascual Acosta Avenueattracting the eyes of locals and visitors alike.