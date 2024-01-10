“My goal is to create the highest quality beef, the best in the world”. This is what founder Mark Zuckerberg writes in a post on Facebook, now Meta, accompanying everything with a photo smiling at the table in front of a steak. “The cattle are Wagyu and Angus – he explains -. The animals will grow up eating macadamia nut meal and drinking beer, all produced here on the ranch. We want the entire process to be local and vertically integrated.”

How breeding works

“Each cow eats 2 to 4 tons of food every year, therefore, that's a lot of macadamia trees” explains Meta's number one who has three daughters: August, Maxima and the latest born, little Aurelia. “They help plant macadamia trees and take care of various animals – reveals Zuckerberg -. We are still at the beginning of the journey, but of all my projects this last one is the most delicious“.