In an era dominated by sequels, remakes and reboots in Hollywood, it is no surprise that various films go through that process. Many of them manage to raise enormous sums at the box office thanks to this strategy. However, there are very few filmmakers who reject this way of making films. One of them is the famous Tim Burton, whose iconic film ‘The Strange World of Jack’ has just celebrated its 30th anniversary on October 29 in the United States, making it one of the most successful fantasy films of all time. .

Why is the famous filmmaker opposed to the idea of ​​a sequel to his creation, a request that millions of fans have made to him over the years? Discover here the compelling reasons for his position.

Why did Tim Burton reject the idea of ​​making a sequel to ‘The Strange World of Jack’?

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, the 65-year-old director revealed that he is not interested in there being another film that is inspired by his ‘intellectual property’.

“For me, the film is very important. I’ve done sequels, I’ve done other things, I’ve done reboots, I’ve done all that crap, right? “I don’t want that to happen to this movie (‘The Strange World of Jack’),” she confessed.

“It’s good that people are interested in another ‘The Strange World of Jack’ movie, but I’m not. “I feel like that old man who owns a small property and doesn’t want to sell it to the big power plant that wants to take over my land,” said the ‘Bettlejuice 2’ director.

“Get out of my land! You will not get this property! I don’t care what you want to build on it. You come to my property. Where is my shotgun? “She said ironically to the aforementioned medium.

What is the movie ‘The Strange World of Jack’ about?

“When Jack Skellington, the Lord of Halloween, discovers Christmas, he is fascinated and decides to improve it. However, his vision of the holiday is totally contrary to the Christmas spirit. His plans include kidnapping Santa Claus and introducing some pretty macabre changes. Only his girlfriend Sally is aware of the mistake she is making,” says the Filmaffinity synopsis.

'The Strange World of Jack' remains a cult film for many. Photo: Disney.

Where to watch ‘The Strange World of Jack’ online?

Tim Burton’s film, ‘The Strange World of Jack’ or ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ can be seen via streaming on the Disney Plus platform.