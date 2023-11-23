Home page politics

Not for the first time in their history, the Greens are on the verge of failing due to the reality of government. A comment from Georg Anastasiadis on the party conference.

The Greens come together for the party conference in Karlsruhe, but suddenly no one in the government party, which was so self-confident, feels like partying after a weekend of partying. After the Schröder-Fischer era, which was rudely ended by voters, the second rendezvous with the reality of government for the Greens takes a very unromantic course with the traffic lights. To see this, all you need to do is look at the sad face of the green superstar. Robert Habeck looks as if he would burst into tears at any moment.

The Greens are currently experiencing a multiple ideal collapse

But the party leadership is lying to itself when it blames everyone and everything for its misfortune – Putin’s war, the FDP, the constitutional judges, the suddenly uncaring media – but not its own politics. In fact, the Greens are currently experiencing a multiple ideal collapse: the Green-inspired asylum policy since Merkel has failed. The claim that the decarbonization of an industrial nation can succeed without nuclear power is a fatal mistake. The promise that a radical climate change would be possible without endangering the economy and putting too much strain on citizens has been broken. The introduction of citizen’s money, designed as a kind of unconditional basic income – a bomb for the labor market and the state budget. The preliminary organization “Fridays for Future” – sunk in the swamp of anti-Semitism.

The Greens, who are in charge of the traffic lights, have triggered nothing less than a national crisis. Ex-admirers like the SPD and Union are fleeing from their partner who has become toxic: in the city of Berlin, in Hesse, and soon probably also in the Ländle and in Munich. Of all people, the party that never wanted to be “German” is falling apart because of its all-too-German nature: charged with too much morality and ideology, barely grounded by pragmatism. The green revolution in Germany has been canceled, and probably for a long time.

