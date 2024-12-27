Although Marcus Rashford is no longer in Manchester United’s matchday squad, he is dominating the headlines at the club. Even after the defeat on Boxing Day against Wolverhampton (0-2), United coach Rúben Amorim was asked about the striker’s situation. If the player isn’t here, you can figure out the reasons yourself, said Amorim. He then added that these were still the same as they were recently. When the coach first decided not to call up the 27-year-old before the Manchester derby two weeks ago, he explained the decision in detail: When making his choice, he took into account all the criteria, the training and game performance of a professional, the behavior in the team, the professionalism, the appearance, said the Portuguese. At the time, Amorim Rashford promised a short-term return.

However, Rashford did not seem to accept the omission. Two days later, during an interview during a school visit, he countered that he was “ready for a new challenge.” By this he undoubtedly meant a move to another club. Amorim didn’t like the reaction, and he then insulted the player: In such a situation, he would have spoken to the coach first, he said. Since then, the relationship has seemed strained, and speculation about a farewell to Rashford in the winter transfer period that begins on January 1st has persisted like Christmas bacon.

A separation could actually serve both sides – recently it looked as if Rashford and United were dragging each other down. After the resignation of the all-powerful coach Alex Ferguson in 2013, Rashford became the fans’ new favorite. The Mancunian native joined the club when he was just nine years old. He made his professional debut for United in February 2016 and has since scored 201 goals in 426 competitive games for the club. Very few players, like him, can combine suppleness, agility and fearsome speed with the ability to shoot hard and accurately with both feet. Not even Erling Haaland can do that.

For many years, Rashford’s career only went in one direction: ever upwards. Through his social commitment during the Corona period, he became a national idol in England; all the children looked up to him, even though he was still one himself in a way so early in his career. At the home European Championships in 2021, he even had the historic opportunity to help the English national team win a title for the first time in living memory. The Three Lions were leading in the penalty shootout against Italy, Kane and Maguire had scored – when Rashford’s nerves gave out. Because England ultimately lost because of two more failed attempts, Rashford became a scapegoat and the target of racist hostility. Rashford’s roots lie in the Caribbean country of St. Kitts and Nevis.

When he returned to the club from his summer vacation after the European Championships, the next unpleasant news awaited him: at United it was suddenly no longer “R for Rashford” as it had always been over the years – but now “R for Ronaldo”. The club surprisingly brought back world star Cristiano Ronaldo. From then on everything revolved around the self-centered Portuguese. Rashford only scored five goals all season because the style of play was tailored entirely to the aging star. A year later, Rashford United shot back into the Champions League and signed a new royal contract until 2028.

However, the enormous ups and downs seemed to have changed his personality. Rashford’s demeanor left an increasingly smug impression, perhaps out of self-protection and hurt pride. This always became most obvious when he simply stood still in the match after losing the ball and refused any defensive cooperation. In addition, he was noticed ingloriously several times, going out to party after his team went bankrupt or signing out of training after party nights. His behavior on and off the pitch ultimately cost him participation with England in the 2024 European Championship.

England’s new national coach Thomas Tuchel thinks highly of Rashford

Despite everything, United always stuck by their own team. Rashford was something like the last line to the fans for the controversial US ownership family Glazer. And the player was obviously aware of his position in the club. But now there are signs of a departure from this policy under Jim Ratcliffe, the minority owner responsible for the sport. The first Amorim weeks show that Ratcliffe strengthens the coach more than anyone else – and is presumably prepared to sell the silverware to Rashford if necessary.

Such a transfer could give United a much-needed boost and serve as a warning to the rest of the squad. At the moment, the coach’s castling suggests that he is testing every player. Rashford’s career could also pick up momentum again at another club in an unencumbered environment and bring him closer to the national team again. Apparently England coach Thomas Tuchel appreciates his qualities; in terms of his abilities, Rashford is undoubtedly the most talented English left winger. In order to really recommend himself for a transfer, Rashford would finally have to be used again at United.