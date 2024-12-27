Barcelona will raise T-Casual to 12.55 euros in 2025 and will maintain the 50% discount on T-Jove and T-Usual

Public transport will be more expensive in 2025 in Barcelona for all those who do not have passes. The Metropolitan Transport Authority (ATM) has approved an increase in public transport fares of 3% for next year and maintain the 50% discounts on T-Usual passes, which will cost 22 euros for one zone, and the T-Jove, which will now have a price of 44 euros for the six tariff crowns. These two titles accumulate 85% of the validations.

The T-Casual for an area, the 10-trip ticket, will increase by 40 cents and will go from costing 12.15 euros to 12.55 euros, while the single ticket for a single trip, which now costs 2.55 euros , it will be worth ten cents more.

The bonuses for next year will also be maintained for single-parent and large families, for people who are unemployed and in the special packs of the expanded Integrated Tariff System (Berguedà and Ripollès). The 2025 prices will be valid from next January 15 and will be maintained throughout the year, while titles with 2024 rates purchased until January 14 will expire on February 28.