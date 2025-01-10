When he was Andalusian head of the Treasury (2013-2018), he rejected the bilateral negotiation with Catalonia and the debt relief that he now defends In six and a half years, the financing system that claimed Rajoy has not changed because it “mistreated” Andalusia



01/10/2025



Updated at 07:17h.





«There are no bilateral negotiations to discuss a financing model, because we all drink from the same source and eat from the same cake. We will ensure that you do not fall into the temptation of alleviating the problems of Catalonia compensating it economically to the detriment of other territories…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only