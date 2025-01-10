Denariusthe neobank aimed at professionals and companies in the health sector in Spain, has Francisco Marín López-Quesada, a member of Banco Santander, has been appointed as president where he was CEO for two decades and led its global wholesale banking. Before joining the Cantabrian group he had also served as vice president of Corporate Banking at JP Morgan Spain for another six years.

Graduated in Law and Business Administration, the manager has experience of more than 40 years in the financial and consulting sector. Lopez-Quesada presides over WEG Energia SpA in Chile since 2020leads the board of trustees of the Vianorte Laguna Foundation, manager of a pioneering social and health center; and is a member of the Board of Directors of Financieros sin Fronteras, supporting the development of microcredit in developing countries.

Previously he held other responsibilities in companies such as KPMG, where he was Presidential Advisor and partner: and he has been part of the board of companies such as Entel Chile, Endesa Italia, Euroclear and Afrika (formerly DBK Financial Group), a holding company that owns banks and financial companies. in Africa.

The neobank It has practically just started after raising six million euros in two rounds of financing and the amount will rise to seven million at the end of this month when you complete the closing of the second operation. These are historic private financing rounds for the segment.

The project emerges as a decided commitment to the health sector that, according to the CSIF union, brings together a collective of more than 900,000, which in the next decade may triple.

Its vocation is to cover the specific financial and non-financial needs of professional groups in the sector such as pharmacists, doctors, veterinarians, dentists and ophthalmologistsin addition to companies that offer services linked to said activity. Its proposal combines financial solutions with others that are not, including advice on marketing, human resources, taxation and insurance, adapted to the needs of professional groups.

He The founding team is made up of Álvaro Sánchez, former Deloitte, and CEO of the neobank; Orestis Vilchezwith functions of executive director and also from the world of consulting; and Francisco Sanchezwho serves as secretary of the board, after a professional career as a lawyer for more than 30 years in commercial and corporate advice to companies in the financial sector and in mergers and acquisitions.

“My goal will be to contribute all my experience to reinforce the company’s commitment to health professionals and companies, offering them innovative solutions adapted to their needs, always from a close banking model,” López-Quesada advanced.

For the CEO of Denarius, his incorporation implies “a key step to have good Corporate Governance in the company”, in addition to the boost he will give to the project thanks to his extensive experience and knowledge of the financial sector.

Complete a board of directors constituted with professionals of different profiles to strategically guide the company. Along with the founding team there are four independents: Gabriela Orillewho has held relevant positions such as Global Innovation Officer at Andbank, Co-CEO of MyInvestor and Director of Global Digital Wealth Management at Banco Santander. Mariano de Mora is CEO of BitubiCorp and has accumulated extensive experience in risk management in companies such as Vodafone, Bankia and Bancofar.

Myriam Alcaide has been senior vice president at JPMorgan Chasewith strong experience in credit risk management and corporate banking; and Paloma Beamonte, former CEO and president for Southern Europe at Xerox, He holds corporate governance positions at Pelayo Seguros and Cirsa.