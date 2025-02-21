Chaos in Les Corts for the attitude of the Vice President of the Mesa, of the PP, in the vote against Mazón: “I have decided it”

The vice president of the PP of Les Corts Valencianes, Alfredo Castelló – today. DANA management made for your boss, President Carlos Mazón. With 41 votes in favor and 52 against, the proposal has been rejected. Joan Baldoví, spokesman for Compromís, has announced that his group will ask that the vote be declared void.

The tension has been raising when Alfredo Castelló has made a meeting pantomime to respond to the requests of the opposition spokesmen that asked for clarifications about the way of voting. “The table will have to gather,” Baldoví had said in the plenary. “We are gathered, I don’t know if you have seen us,” he replied visibly annoying Castelló. He has then fleeted to the Second Secretary, Maria Josep Amigó, of Compromís, who told him that he did not agree with the changes in criteria on the way of voting:

“You disagree?” He has Espeatado Castelló to Amigó. She has responded that no and he has continued: “Very good. We just gathered and just decide. ” The rest of the members of the table are from the PP and Vox. “What kind of referee is this?” Baldoví has ​​wondered aloud.

The vote on whether or not Mazón should continue in the Government was a proposal of Compromís and was going to be in a living voice. Then Vox asked to be secret and electronic “so as not to delay the plenary.” Today, Castelló decided unilaterally, and without gathering the table, that it was secret and in urn (“I have decided”), to which the deputies of the left have objected that it would also dilate the plenary.

Finally, on the march, Castelló has decided without consulting the table that the vote was electronic. It is then that the vice president of Les Corts has made the pantomime of express meeting. “We have already gathered.”

The attitude of Castelló has solivized the deputies of Compromís and the PSPV. The vote has been very precipitated and the result has been fleeting fleetingly in the electronic marker between screams and protests of the left bench (“Mazón resignation!” And “Cowards!”).

Many deputies have denounced errors in the vote, for the precipitate and the authoritarian of the process. “If in the part of the left someone has been wrong, I don’t know; In the part of the right it seems that no, ”said Castelló, who has assured that he will commission a report to the lawyers of Les Corts.