The storyteller, known in Latin America as The Storyteller, was a classic series that arrived in Peru in the 1990s. With a broadcast on Latin Frequency and Panamericana Television, more than one remembers its chapters, those deliveries where classic European stories were shared with real actors and puppets.

The actor John Hurt was in charge of bringing the storyteller to lifea character who was accompanied by his dog, who very attentively listened to the fable that was shared on television every week.

The Storyteller was launched on British television in 1987 and was on the air for two seasons with 13 episodes in total. His special The Storyteller: Greek Myths was added to his broadcast. In 2022, fiction celebrates its 35th anniversary, so let’s remember some of its most emblematic episodes.

The best episodes of The Storyteller

A peasant girl who desperately longs for a child naively says out loud that she won’t care what he looks like, but she hopes to have one. Some time later, she gives birth to a baby that resembles a hedgehog, much to her father’s dismay and the villagers’ scorn. On IMDb it has a score of: 8.0.

After 20 years at war, a soldier returns home with nothing more than three cookies and a coin. Along the way he meets some beggars who give him things for the favors he does for them. Later, the man defies death and uses his strategies to survive.

Young Prince Leo learns of the existence of a heartless giant who was imprisoned by his father, the king, somewhere in his castle. He tries to befriend the giant, but the giant tricks him into releasing him. The other princes set out to retrieve the giant, but were turned to stone instead. Guilt-ridden, Leo decides to search for the creature’s heart.

Anja is forced to work for a nasty troll. As her master’s tasks become increasingly difficult, a magical white lion appears out of nowhere to help her. After getting rid of the troll, Anja sets out in search of her true love, a gardener, but she discovers that her boyfriend has been taken by a troll, the daughter of whom she was once her captor. She will do everything possible to get her partner back.

The Storyteller is available on Amazon Prime Video.