What should carnival 2022 look like despite Corona? That should now be finally clarified (symbol image) © Oliver Berg/dpa

NRW Minister of Health Karl Josef Laumann wants to discuss the Corona Carnival 2022 and possible measures together with Aachen, Bonn, Düsseldorf and Cologne.

Cologne – “There won’t be a street and pub carnival like before the pandemic this year,” said Andrea Blome, city director of Cologne*, on Thursday evening. He will drop out Cologne Carnival* nevertheless not. Instead, there should be special corona rules.



24RHEIN* knows when the Corona rules for the Cologne Carnival 2022 should be set.

Several top-level talks are planned for this purpose. Among other things, the NRW Health Minister Karl Josef Laumann* Representatives from Cologne, Bonn*, Dusseldorf* and Aachen* invited to an interview. Laumann wants to discuss the joint approach with the mayors. (jw) *24RHINE is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA