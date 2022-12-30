A woman with two vaginas, uterus and cervix learned to love and embrace her body after being diagnosed with a rare disease in her teens. Annie Charlotte, from Surrey, discovered she had a didelphi in her uterus when she went to have a contraceptive coil fitted at 16.

The didelphic uterus, or double uterus, is a possible uterine malformation, characterized by the presence of two distinct bodies of the uterus, two separate cervices and, often, also two vaginas. Despite the presence of two uterine bodies, there are still two fallopian tubes, one for each body.

When Annie Charlotte became aware of the particular medical condition of her reproductive system she was only 16 years old. “I went with a friend to have a contraceptive coil inserted. The nurse, as she was snooping down there, made a confused and surprised sound,” the woman told the British tabloid Mirror.

After hearing about other women who have enriched themselves by showing off their bodies, Charlotte realized she had something unique and opened an OnlyFans profile in 2020. The girl then learned to monetize her condition and today she earns up to 70 thousand pounds a month (around 80,000 euros) also thanks to her popular Instagram page @annieecharlotte. “The girl with two vaginas” reads the biography of her social profile. “Most of the questions I get from fans are ‘do you really have two!?’ she recounted. “Some people think I’m lying, but in general everyone is just curious and wants to know more.”

“Right after I had sex with a guy I was dating, I told him [a riguardo]. He was nothing short of confused, saying he hadn’t noticed.

“I taught him how to feel the wall that separates my vaginas, which is half an inch inside. Once he could hear that, he was still a little confused but also slightly fascinated.”

Charlotte is in fact equipped with two uteruses that work perfectly, including menstrual cycles and the ability to get pregnant. However, “I was told that having children would be very difficult, it would involve many hospital visits and a delivery by caesarean section because the fetus would not have enough space,” explained the young woman. “I’m afraid of having children or trying to conceive: it’s something that has worried me for a long time”, she confided in the interview with the English newspaper.