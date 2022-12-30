The two Vippone became the protagonists of a furious quarrel: here are all the details

Antonella Fiordelisi and Oriana Marzoli are without a doubt the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, the two Vippone have become the protagonists of such a furious argument that they almost came to blows. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

There is not peace between Antonella Fiordelisi and Oriana Marzoli. Over the last few hours, the names of the Vippone have continued to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to what emerged, the two Vippone almost came to blows after becoming the protagonists of a furious quarrel.

It all started when the influencer started talking about the nominations. In detail, Antonella Fiordelisi criticized the fact that Oriana Marzoli had gossiped about Sarah Altobello. Following Antonella’s words, Oriana went on a rampage and replied to the influencer with these words:

Why all the days of breaking ass ***** i? Why every day? Do you have to break Sarah too today to tell her things even if they didn’t happen like that? To make me fight with her? It’s that you’re a liar! Mind your f**k, find something to do.

At that point, Antonella’s response was not long in coming, asking the Spanish model and influencer to tone it down. But at the request of the gieffina, Oriana went into a rage and said:

You come tell me you’re the one who yells the loudest in this house, you’re yelling to sing, you yell to tell your dog [Edoardo] What does he have to do every day and now you tell me I can’t scream? “Where the f**k is that ridiculous? She’s gotta piss off every day. Badmouth Sarah and say untrue things to get me into a fight with her. You a bad liar, mind your f**k, she find something to do shit shit. But don’t you ever get tired of breaking your co***ons every sacred day?! Today I break out, this one doesn’t know me… where is this moron, where the fuck is the moron in the house? You enjoy making others fight.

And, continuing, Oriana concluded: