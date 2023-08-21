In the 1980s, a boy from South Korea, known by the name of Kim Ung-Yong, gained world fame because he He was considered the person with the highest IQ in the world.

Indeed, his IQ was 210 and he was barely eight years old when the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) invited him to its facilities to collaborate with that agency.

According to the South Korean media ‘The Korea Herald’, which sought him out when he was an adult to interview him, Kim Ung-Yong worked with NASA for 10 years. His academic performance was so successful that he, at just 16 years old, had already earned a doctorate in physics.

However, the academic has spoken very melancholy about that time and He has said that he was not comfortable with his situation in the United States.

“At that time, I was leading my life like a machine: waking up, solving the assigned equation daily, eating, sleeping, etc. I didn’t really know what I was doing, I was alone and I had no friends,” he told the South Korean newspaper.

One of the things he missed the most, as he explained in his interview with the aforementioned medium, was being by his mother’s side when he was young. In fact, his longing to return to her and her family led him to resign from NASA and get a place at a university near Seoul, the capital of his native South Korea.

Kim Ung-Yong showed high performance in all the academic exams he completed.

He maintained that he got too much attention from the media and that it made him feel like a “zoo monkey”.

Although he was running high-level operations on a daily basis and rubbing shoulders with great scientists, When he arrived in South Korea, he had to start his education from scratch because he had problems getting his studies recognized.

In less than a year, however, he had obtained the elementary and secondary degrees he needed to formally enter university.

His decision to leave NASA caused much surprise. Kim even assured that some media pointed out that she had failed.

“People expected me to become a high-ranking official in the government or in a big company, But I don’t think just because I chose not to become expected gives someone the right to call someone’s life a failure.”, he concluded in the interview with ‘The Korea Herald’.

