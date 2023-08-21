Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived today, Monday, in the Greek capital, Athens, on an official visit, according to the office of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and he will later participate in an informal dinner with European and Balkan leaders.

With this visit, Zelensky concludes his tour of Europe that took him to Sweden, the Netherlands and Denmark at the weekend.

Greece provided Kiev with humanitarian and military assistance, especially infantry fighting vehicles, Kalashnikov rifles and ammunition.

“The agenda includes everything we can do together to protect human life and freedom in our common European home,” the Ukrainian president said in a post on the “Telegram” application before the meetings.

“Every day, we increase the strength of our country, our soldiers, and our cooperation with our partners,” he added.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will host Balkan leaders until Tuesday, and will hold an informal dinner on Monday evening, in the presence of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.

The other participants are the presidents of Serbia, Moldova, Montenegro and Romania, and the prime ministers of Kosovo, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to Mitsotakis’ office.

The Greek Prime Ministry said that the meeting marks the twentieth anniversary of the Thessaloniki Summit in 2003, which emphasized the European future of the Western Balkan countries.

Last April, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov visited Athens for talks with his then counterpart, Nikos Panayotopoulos.

On that day, Reznikov said, “Ukraine will ask Greece for help in removing mines from the Sea of ​​Azov and developing its naval forces.”