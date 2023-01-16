The stormy Gérard has been shaking Spain since Monday, putting a large part of the country on notice. The effects of the storm will also reach the Region of Murcia. From the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) they alert with a yellow warning for the gusts of wind that hit the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca, Águilas, the Altiplano and the Northwest from this Monday.

A yellow warning for wind that will last for two more days in the Region of Murcia. On Tuesday the wind alert will have its greatest exponent in the Northwest area with an orange warning from 00:00 to 15:00 with gusts of up to 90 km/h. The yellow warning will extend to the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca, Águilas, the Altiplano and the Vega del Segura with gusts of the western component that will reach 80 kilometers per hour. This yellow warning will also be given in the Campo de Cartagena and in the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca, Águilas due to coastal phenomena, with waves that can reach four meters in height. On Wednesday the yellow warning will only remain in the Altiplano with maximum gusts of 70 km/h.

According to Aemet, temperatures will drop from Wednesday. On Tuesday the thermometers will mark a minimum of 11ºC and a maximum of around 21ºC in areas of Vega del Segura such as Murcia, Alcantarilla and Molina de Segura, dropping on Wednesday to a maximum of 14 degrees and a minimum of 7 degrees. Temperature that is expected to be maintained also during Thursday.

In areas of Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón there will also be a sudden change in mercury. The thermometers will go from marking a maximum of 20 degrees and a minimum of 12 degrees on Tuesday to a maximum of 16º C and a minimum of 8º C on Wednesday. Some values ​​that will also be held on Thursday.

As is expected to happen in the entire Region of Murcia, the area of ​​the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca and Águilas will suffer a drop in thermometers from Tuesday to Wednesday. In Lorca, the temperature on Tuesday will be a minimum of 8 degrees and a maximum of 17 degrees compared to a Wednesday in which the temperature will drop to a minimum of 5 degrees and a maximum of 12 degrees. In Águilas it will go from a minimum of 12º C to a maximum of 21 on Tuesday to a minimum of 9º C and a maximum of 16 on Wednesday.

In the Altiplano area, in municipalities such as Yecla and Jumilla, mercury will drop from a minimum of 4ºC and a maximum of 15ºC on Tuesday to a minimum of 1ºC and a maximum of 11ºC on Wednesday. On Thursday the minimums may reach negative values ​​with a minimum of -1º C.

The Northwest will also suffer a sudden change in temperature, from a minimum of 5ºC and a maximum of 14ºC on Tuesday to a minimum of 2ºC and a maximum of 8ºC on Wednesday in Moratalla. In Calasparra, the thermometers will mark higher values, where they will go from a maximum of 17 degrees and a minimum of 8 degrees on Tuesday to a maximum of 11 degrees and a minimum of 5 degrees on Wednesday.