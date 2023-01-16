Home page politics

Former Russian secret service agent Igor Girkin warns of a civil war in Russia. Such an escalation could mean the loss of millions of lives.

Moscow – Vladimir Putin’s critics have warned of a possible civil war in Russia in the past. This is now joined by former Russian military intelligence colonel Igor Girkin. After the ongoing war with Ukraine, millions of people could fall victim to such a civil war. On Sunday, Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Minister, posted a video of Girkin on Twitter.

Russia today: Girkin warns of a Russian civil war due to mistakes in the Ukraine war

In the Twitter video, Girkin predicts the imminent threat of civil war: “There are different types of civil wars. There are civil wars that will kill the country in three days of winter. It will be over in three days, but it will kill the country.” Moscow could collapse into a civil war that could mean the loss of millions of lives. This would result in a total collapse and fragmentation of the country. The Twitter video of the former secret service agent, who also became known under the pseudonym Igor Streklov in the course of the Ukraine war, was provided with English subtitles by Gerashchenko.

Possible civil war in Russia: Confidence in the military is declining because of the Ukraine war

The “Institute for the Study of War” (ISW) observes and analyzes events in the Ukraine war. Last year there was talk of a “silent civil war” in Russia. Disagreements over responsibilities, lack of ammunition and equipment are affecting the mood in Russia. There are also problems within the military and divisions caused by ethnic and religious conflicts. According to the ISW, the Russian population is losing confidence in the military.

Ex-military intelligence officer Girkin warns of a civil war in Russia. © picture alliance / dpa / Photomig

Former Duma deputy and human rights lawyer Mark Feygin has already spoken of a “bloody civil war” that is imminent. he shared Newsweek announced in October that there were conflicts of interest within the Russian parties that could escalate after the liberation of the occupied regions in Ukraine. “It will very likely lead to an all against all scenario. And that could be a much bloodier thing,” Feygin assesses the situation in Russia.