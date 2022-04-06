Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Cali vs. Boca Juniors LIVE: follow the minute by minute in Copa Libertadores

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2022
in Sports
Deportivo Cali

Celebration of Deportivo Cali

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Celebration of Deportivo Cali

They meet this Tuesday in the group stage.

Deportivo Cali, which is ranked 18th in the Colombian leaguewill debut on Tuesday in the Copa Libertadores against a Boca Juniors with several casualties due to suspension and that will begin the search for the title of the continental tournament that has eluded them for the last 15 years.

In duel on the first day of Group E, those led by the Venezuelan Rafael Dudamel will try to improve the image they have left this semester, which has them on the verge of elimination in the local tournament, and will seek to start their path on the right foot in a difficult area completed by Corinthians and Always Ready.

Follow minute by minute lineups

SPORTS

admin_l6ma5gus

