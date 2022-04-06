Cali vs. Boca Juniors LIVE: follow the minute by minute in Copa Libertadores

Deportivo Cali, which is ranked 18th in the Colombian leaguewill debut on Tuesday in the Copa Libertadores against a Boca Juniors with several casualties due to suspension and that will begin the search for the title of the continental tournament that has eluded them for the last 15 years.

In duel on the first day of Group E, those led by the Venezuelan Rafael Dudamel will try to improve the image they have left this semester, which has them on the verge of elimination in the local tournament, and will seek to start their path on the right foot in a difficult area completed by Corinthians and Always Ready.

