León Coated Solutions, based in Villadangos del Páramo (León), has reached an agreement with the majority legal representation of its workers in the workplace that puts an end to the consultation period to implement a Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) during the next six months.

The ERTE of the company specialized in the transformation of steel will affect a total of 196 workers, 88% of the workforce, according to the agreement reached after the consultation period that began with the legal representation in November, and it will be flexible in nature. , with a maximum period of impact for each worker of 90 days. In fact, the company’s intention is to return to normality as soon as demand and objective market conditions allow it.

As agreed, there will be a linear complement for each worker and The ERTE will not affect extra pay or vacations. Likewise, during this period training will be provided to the staff in versatility and in each job position. The period of validity of the ERTE will be from December 10 to June 30, 2025.

As has been revealed in the consultation period with the workers’ representation, the ERTE is due to productive, organizational and technical causes, largely due to the global crisis affecting the steel sector that has resulted in in low demand and high operating costsaccording to company sources informed Europa Press.

The situation in the sector also forces León Coated to undertake technical modifications to its galvanizing line to adapt it to the new market conditions. León Coated Solutions specializes in the production of steel coils and has three production lines: pickling, rolling and galvanizing.