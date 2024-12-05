Two years after the launch of ChatGPT, generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is at a critical moment. This technology, which has dazzled the world since its debut, has transformed our personal and professional lives at an unprecedented speed. But ChatGPT’s second birthday is not only a cause for celebration, but also an opportunity to reflect on the tensions that define this historical moment: the spectacular advances in technology versus the excessive economic expectations that surround it. The question that arises is whether AI can meet these market expectations while sustaining technical and ethical progress that benefits humanity.

When ChatGPT debuted in November 2022not only captured the attention of technologists and scientists, but democratized access to artificial intelligence tools in a way we had never seen before. Since then, GenAI has disrupted sectors such as creativity, education and business, with promises to change everything from how we learn to how we work.

But this initial dazzle also sparked a modern gold rush. Just as happened in California in the 19th century, the main actors—technology companies, governments and investors—have rushed to claim their plot in this new territory. According to an analysis of Sequoia CapitalGenAI not only represents a $600 billion market opportunity, but also a scene of fierce competition for control of the technological future.

Rate of progress vs. Market expectations

GenAI’s progress has been impressive, but also non-linear. Advances in video generation, for example, have amazed the world: from viral videos like Will Smith eating spaghetti to applications in film and advertising. These images are clear visual evidence of the transformative power of this technology. However, recent research, such as the study ‘Understanding the Limitations of Mathematical Reasoning in Large Language Models’ published in arXivhighlight the current limitations. GenAI faces serious challenges in areas such as contextual understanding, logical reasoning, and the ability to generalize across complex tasks.

This mismatch between what the technology can show and its deepest shortcomings underscores an uncomfortable truth: artificial intelligence needs time to reach its true potential. This gap between the pace of progress and market expectations poses a dilemma for investors: are they willing to be patient and support responsible development, or will they be carried away by the urgency of immediate returns?

As indicated by the concept of the cycle of hype technological, we are entering what could be called the “valley of disappointment”. This is the moment when initial expectations collide with the realities of progress, and it is also where true visionaries separate from those seeking quick rewards.

This must be the moment in which we demonstrate that we have evolved as humanity, leaving behind the greed and immediate pursuits that defined eras such as the gold rush of the 19th century. Instead of repeating those mistakes, we must act with patience, responsibility and an ethical commitment, ensuring that this technology not only responds to economic pressures, but also aligns with human values, transforming the future for the benefit of all.

What future will we build?

ChatGPT’s second anniversary offers us a unique opportunity to reflect on the role we want artificial intelligence to play in our lives. We are facing a technology with immense transformative potential, but also with significant risks.

The question we must ask ourselves as a society is whether we will be brave and patient enough to invest in ethical and sustainable development, or whether we will allow immediate promises to eclipse long-term potential. In this technological fever, true success will not only be economic, but human.