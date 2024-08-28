Paola Iezzi and the sensational red light blunder

Paola Iezzi’s gaffe literally made social media go crazy due to a misunderstanding, or rather a missing comma.

The singer of the duo Paola&Chiara, who we will see soon on TV as the new judge of X Factorhas in fact published among the stories of his profile Instagram a photo of a cup with the following phrase: “#breakfuck”.

The interpreter must have received several messages right away, because shortly afterward he added a new photo, also depicting a cup of coffee, in which he corrected: “Um… I meant ‘Break, damn it!’. Like ‘it’s about time’. But everyone understood something else. So, do you understand now?”.

“Look how much a comma can change things… but still, nothing against it, eh?” Paola Iezzi then added in another image.

Needless to say, the singer’s hot gaffe immediately generated hilarity on the web with several followers commenting amusedly on the misunderstanding.