The naturalized Mexican striker of the Mexican national team, Rogelio Funes Mori, is not having a good time in the Tricolor team. The attacker has not performed in this tie as expected, which has unleashed negative comments from fans through social networks, who request his departure from the national squad.
It was in the month of June 2021 when his call to defend the colors of El Tri was made official after having achieved his naturalization. A month later, the 3rd of July of the same year, the ‘Twin’ had his dream debut in the friendly game against Nigeria, where he scored the second goal of the Tri after the assistance of Lozano, in a game that ended in a 4-0 win.
The 30-year-old footballer has played a total of 15 matches defending the jersey of the Aztec team.
In total, the Rayados de Monterrey attacker adds 5 goals in total with the national team, 3 in the Gold Cup, the goal in the friendly against Nigeria and only one in the Concacaf Octagonal against the ‘H’. In the golden competition he got a double against Guatemala and one more against Honduras.
The last time Funes Mori scored was the October 11, 2021, when he got wet against Honduras in the victory of Mexico by 3-0. After that game, El Tri has played 7 games, 5 World Cup qualifiers and 2 friendlies, in these last two he was not called up, the same ones that took place against Ecuador and Chile, respectively.
Likewise, Rogelio Funes Mori has only been on the substitutes’ bench in Two occasions. These were in Hexagonal matches and the two against the selection of Canada, where he did not record minutes. Also, he has disputed 5 complete setsthese were against Trinidad and Tobago (Gold Cup), Guatemala (Gold Cup), Canada (Gold Cup), United States (Gold Cup) and Jamaica (Eliminatory).
On the other hand, the ‘Twin’ has come out of change in 8 matches. The last time he played 90 minutes was against Jamaica on September 3 in a 2-1 win. Since then, in 8 he has left the field of play and in 2 (Honduras and the United States) he has entered from the bench.
The occasion in which he spent the fewest minutes on the field was on September 9, in the away game against Panama, where he only played the first half of the match.
