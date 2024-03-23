It is no secret to anyone that WhatsApp app It is usually updated constantly, and many of these updates bring I get changes that are not entirely well received by its millions of users around the world.

Such is the case of the latest update implemented by the Meta instant messaging app that has added a modification to the interface, where a strange tab with the legend “the states changed places”, implying some changes that make the famous virtual platform look different.

In this sense, in case the WhatsApp app on your cell phone is still green, you will have noticed that the States tab is now at the bottom, instead of at the top, something that, according to opinion of many Internet users, has not been entirely favorable.

In this way, now the famous Statuses of the WhatsApp app are hidden in the tab called News, a button that previously appeared in third place and is now located in second place, in order to make the search for this famous function easier.

“The states changed places” appears on WhatsApp, what is it about?/Photo: Pixabay

It is worth mentioning, at this point, that the new legend “The states changed places” It does not affect the operation of the instant messaging platform in any way. from Meta, neither to the terminal nor to the conversations, so the use of the app will continue as before.

It should be noted that the new update that the WhatsApp app has had has been applied to the accounts of users with Android devices, with the aim of making the interface more similar to that of the iPhone.

For its part, it should be noted that the new version of the WhatsApp app brings with it other improvements to the real-time messaging platform, allowing, among other things, the uploading of states of up to 1 minute or 60 seconds in duration.

On the other hand, the team behind the WhatsApp app has announced that new tools will soon be implemented in the application, hoping that the States will be displayed like on Facebook and Instagram.