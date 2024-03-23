EU: Le Pen assists Lega, 'Meloni says if he wants a second von der Leyen', Salvini 'government lasts until 2027'

Those who vote for the League should know that “we will never support a repeat of this wretched European Commission, which has done so much damage” and that by giving us the vote “they will never choose another mandate for Ursula von der Leyen”. ANDHere is the message that Matteo Salvini launches from the Rome League event, where he brought together most of his European allies from the Identity and Democracy group (those furthest to the right, the Germans of AfD, were missing) and where many big Northern League members converged, to starting from the minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, now called to write the electoral program for the European elections and the holder of the autonomy bill Roberto Calderoli. Also present were ministers Giuseppe Valditara and Alessandra Locatelli.

Also seen in the audience are, among others, the undersecretary of Labor, Claudio Durigon, the eurosceptics Claudio Borghi, Alberto Bagnai and Antonio Maria Rinaldi, senator Stefania Pucciarelli, deputy Simonetta Matone, and the group leader of the Chamber, Riccardo Molinari. Warming up the room are hits by Lucio Battisti with his 'free singing', and 'Futura' by Lucio Dalla, on the side of Italian singer-songwriters. The words 'Brussels has failed – Restart the system' can be read several times on the luminous displays. And the face of the French president, Emmanuel Macron, also appears, which is overwritten by the text 'Yes to peace'.

The European guests take the stage first. Which do not spare frontal attacks on the Union. “Our battle is between freedom and communism, against the imperial state called the EU”, says the Belgian Gerolf Annemans, president of Identity and Democracy. For the Flemish “in short, the EU is our problem, not the solution to problems. We must stop the communist mentality that dominates the EU”, he asks. The Austrian Harald Vilimsky, leader of the FPO, defines the EU “a European madhouse with 727 delegates, people nobody knows”. But above all he pays homage to the host: “Salvini as minister rejected the hordes of foreigners, all of Europe must thank you”, he says, applauded for a long time.

But as expected, Marine Le Pen, the Northern League's historic ally, is taking the stand, denying any ambiguity, after rumors that she was cold with the leader of Via Bellerio.

“My question – he says – is for the Prime Minister of the Italians, for Giorgia. Yes because we met in the past. Madam Prime Minister, will you or will you not support a second term for Mrs Von der Leyen? I believe so and in this way you will contribute to worsening the policies from which the people of Europe suffer so much.” “You must tell the truth to the Italians, you must say what you will do”, urges the Frenchwoman in a tense, apparently unexpected entrance. ” I am convinced that today in Italy, on the right, the only candidate who will oppose Mrs Von der Leyen and the catastrophic policy she is implementing with all the energy I know of is Matteo Salvini”. Words that resonate in the room, then repeated by the other European guest on the rise, the Portuguese Andrè Ventura, fresh winner of the elections in his country. He also mentions Meloni and then says that “our candidate is Matteo Salvini”. Words which also garner applause in the room of the Northern League member's girlfriend, Francesca Verdini.

In the almost half hour of his speech, Salvini then ranges over the identity issues of the League. For example, Islam is incompatible with our values ​​”if there is a literal interpretation of the Koran”. Green deal and electric cars “are a favor to China”. Then he does not fail to remember that his candidate for the White House is Donald Trump, hoping “that in November Americans will return to choosing peace”. Alla Le Pen reciprocates the words she dedicated to him, quoting Macron several times, defined as a “dangerous warmonger”. And reiterating the anti-von der Leyen axis: “To Marine who asks if Italian politicians will be willing to support an encore of this commission, I say that whoever chooses the League says no to this catastrophic policy of the EU”.

But then he reiterates that in Italy there are no distances with the prime minister: “The Italian government will continue until 2027, they are trying to divide us but they won't succeed. In Giorgia I found a friend, of course often even between friends there can be problems but we move forward…”. The Roman event ends with this assurance, where unlike the first sovereignist meeting on 3 December in Florence, the governors of the League paid a visit, starting with Luca Zaia from Veneto who Salvini would also like to nominate for an important position in the EU, after the vote.