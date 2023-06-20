Luca Martinez Dupuy has become one of the protagonists of the transfer market of the MX League. The Mexican-Argentine striker participated with the Mexican team in the Maurice Revello tournament and has caught the attention of some of the most important teams in Mexican soccer. According to various reports, the America club It is one of the squads most interested in adding the young attacker for the Opening 2023However, another big one could eat the errand.
Chivas de Guadalajara He would have already made a first proposal to the Argentine team for the services of Martínez Dupuy, which was rejected as it was considered insufficient. The Sacred Flock would be preparing a new proposal to convince Central Rosary and add a new center forward to their squad.
In this context, the 22-year-old striker born in San Luis Potosí spoke about his future and gave clues about what his team could be in the MX League.
“Yes, there is a possibility, but I stay on the sidelines. I focus on what is mine, which is training. It motivates me a lot, let’s wait and see what happens. Meanwhile I will continue training and prepare for what happens (…) I don’t know in what was left or what they came to (the negotiations). I focused on the tournament and what’s to come… I don’t get distracted”
– Luca Martínez Dupuy in interview
The Rosario Central striker added that it is a dream for him to play in Liga MX and said he did not know if there are offers from other teams. “Mexico was the one who gave my family a house, a plate of food for my old man, my old woman, my sister and me. I am proud and the least I can do is give my life for this team“, he pointed.
