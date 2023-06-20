Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López (Team Medellín) won the fourth stage of the Tour of Colombia alone, which ended this Tuesday in La Línea, and put more land in the middle of the general classification of the competition.

Despite losing his teammate Fabio Duarte, current champion of the event, on the first ramps, López had the patience to break the group and then make the leap in the last three kilometers to reach the finish line alone.

López won with a time of 3 hours, 34 minutes and 47 seconds, taking 34 seconds from Daniel Méndez (EPM), who is now third overall.

Rodrigo Contreras finished third in the stage and remained on the overall podium, but now much further away from López. Unofficially, Contreras is second overall.

Rodrigo Contreras, Colombian cyclist.

Supermán only lost one stage, the second, in which he was surpassed by Jonathan Guatibonza. Otherwise, his dominance has been total.

Classifications of the Tour of Colombia

fourth stage

1. Miguel Ángel López (Team Medellín), 3h 34 min 47 sec

2. Daniel Mendez (EPM), 34 sec

3. Rodrigo Contreras (Colombia Power La Vida-GW Shimano), 51 seconds behind

4. Cristian Muñoz (EPM), 51 sec.

5. Marco Tuilio Suesca (Movistar), 51 sec.

6. Wilson Peña (Sistecrédito) at 1 min 10 sec.

7. Óscar Fermández (EPM), 1 min 10 sec.

8. Óscar Sevilla (Team Medellín), 1 min 10 sec.

9. Rafael Pineda (Colombia Power La Vida-GW Shimano), 1 min 16 sec.

10. Yonatan Castro (Team Fundecom(, 1 min 23 sec.

General:

1. Miguel Ángel López (Team Medellín) 14 h 50 min 54 sec

2. Rodrigo Contreras (Colombia Power La Vida-GW Shimano), 1 min 45 sec

3. Daniel Mendez (EPM), 1 min 52 sec.

4. Cristian Muñoz (EPM), 2 min 28 sec.

5. Marco Tulio Suesca / Movistar), 2 min 34 sec.

6. Wilson Peña (Sistecrédito), 2 min 39 sec.

7. Rafael Pineda (EPM), 2 min 50 sec.

8. Óscar Fernández (EPM), 3 min 06 sec.

9. Alexander Gil (EPM), 3 min 10 sec.

10. Óscar Sevilla (Team Medellín), 3 min 11 sec.

SPORTS

More sports news