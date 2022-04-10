Sinaloa.- Due to the pandemic they were many new ventures that were registered throughout the state of Sinaloa, something that is highly valued by the Ministry of Economy, headed by Javier Gaxiola, and has enthusiastically promoted projects that come to support micro-enterprises, this with the aim of encouraging them to grow and be motivation for more Sinaloans to dare to be part of the group of entrepreneurs.

The Secretary of Economy in Sinaloa mentioned with emotion that fortunately they already have the registration of 1,200 projects, candidates to be a new business, this within the Incubate program.

For a certain time they will give advice to the person who heads each plan, and after each one of them is analyzed, the winners will be chosen, to later direct them to the different financing points.

commented that Sinaloa is in seventh place for new employersnumbers that are impressive and very favorable, because they exceed the goal that the state of Sinaloa has stipulated based on the size of its territory, which generates great expectations to propose new projects, due to the great response that Sinaloans have given.

“We are very well, all this momentum that we bring to entrepreneurship is going to generate more,” he explained.

In the same way, he assured that with this it will be possible to continue formalizing companies and, therefore, consolidating new jobs, allowing the economy to flow in Sinaloa, which leaves as a balance a common good for the new bosses and all the workers who will formally enjoy formal employment and all the benefits that this brings.

He assured that for the development of the state it is crucial that new businesses increase and the population take the initiative to undertake, since this is the pillar of the state’s economy and that of course brings great benefits to entrepreneurs.

“We want Sinaloa to be a land of entrepreneurs, entrepreneurship and innovation is the seed of all progress,” he said.

He surely mentioned that the registration of new ventures is a fundamental part of business development and job creation, a point for which they will continue to work hard to get new patterns and business projects into the statistics.