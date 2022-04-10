Enea Bastianini triumphs in the MotoGp class of the GP of the Americas at the Austin circuit. The Ducati rider of the Gresini team, already winner of the inaugural race in Qatar, prevails in front of the Spanish Suzuki Alex Rins and the Australian Jack Miller, his brand mate. Fourth place for the Spaniard of Suzuki Joan Mir who leaves behind the Ducati of Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia and the Honda of his compatriot Marc Marquez, author of a comeback race after a bad start.

A masterpiece race for Bastianini at the management level, the Rimini-born puts the turbo in the last seven laps, accumulating an advantage of about two seconds and going to win in solitude. Bastianini also leaps to the top of the world championship with 61 points, 5 more than Rins and 11 more than the Spanish Aprilia Aleix Espargaro.