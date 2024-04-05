The state of Oklahomain the central United States, executed this Thursday the inmate Michael Smith for having shot dead two people in 2002local media confirmed.

Smith, 42, was administered through a injection of the sedative midazolam, in addition to vecuronium bromide, which produces respiratory paralysis, and potassium chloride, which for the heart.

According to information provided by the Oklahoma Penitentiary, the prisoner did not request a last meal.

Smith was convicted on October 14, 2003, of first-degree murder in the deaths of Janet Moore, who was 40, and Sharath Pulluru, 24, in two separate events.

He was executed at the Oklahoma State Prison. in McAlester, and declared dead at 10:20 local time (15:20 GMT)as confirmed by KFOR reporter Natalie Clydesdale.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond had declared against granting him clemency, claiming that he killed two people simply because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

This Thursday, he hoped that his death will serve to console the victims' families.

“I pray that today brings some peace to the families of Janet Miller-Moore and Sharath Pulluru. It has been a long and difficult 22 years for their loved ones, and my heart aches for the agony they have endured. I want the people of Oklahoma to know that Michael Smith's victims were good, decent people. that they did not deserve their fate,” he said in a statement reported by the local network KOCO 5 News.

His execution is the first in Oklahoma so far in 2024, according to the Death Penalty Information Center portal, which highlights that Smith confessed his involvement in the two murders, but stressed that he was drugged during his interrogation and that he did not even remember being arrested.

Since the Supreme Court reintroduced the penalty of death1,586 people have been executed in the United States, 124 of them in Oklahoma.

