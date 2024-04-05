Eggy Wiltinge cannot believe it when she receives a note in the mailbox at the beginning of March informing her that he will grow lilies on the plot behind her house in Diever, Drenthe. The plot is located right behind a row of houses, a primary school and a sports field. Until last year, another farmer grew peonies there for two years, which Wiltinge had already protested against in the municipal council. She is concerned about the effects of pesticides used to grow the flowers.

Meten = Weten, a Drenthe citizens' initiative that conducts research into the spread of pesticides, registered forty different pesticides in one year with an air filter placed on its balcony, including high concentrations of glyphosate and other weed and fungus fighters. “We were shocked by that. We sleep on the side of the field, preferably with the windows open. We don't live behind closed doors and windows here. I don't want to think about lilies growing there. Many more pesticides are used than on peonies,” says Wiltinge.

Spokesman Dick van Dijk of Meten = Knowing. Photo Sake Elzinga

Together with 34 other local residents, including eleven parents of children in primary school, she filed summary proceedings against the grower to force him through the courts not to grow lilies in the field. Local residents fear for their own health and that of the children. “Long-term exposure to pesticides poses many additional risks to our health, especially for growing children,” says Dick van Dijk, spokesperson for local residents and member of Meten = Weten.

Nationally, resistance to the use of pesticides is growing for fear of damage to health, especially after Parkinson's disease was recognized in France as an occupational disease for farmers.

No floriculture this year

Diever did not go to trial. A day after local residents and Meten = Weten sent the summons and the press release about it, councilor Renate Masselink of the municipality of Westerveld announced in the municipal council that this year there will be no lily cultivation or other ornamental cultivation behind the primary school. Masselink said that the grower “voluntarily provided another location after proper consultation with the municipality.”

The threatened lawsuit led to unrest in the village and at the primary school. Because while a group of local residents and parents fear the health consequences of pesticides used in lily cultivation, other parents think this is exaggerated. Four mothers waiting for their children in the schoolyard on Wednesday afternoon don't even want to talk about it. One walks away as soon as it comes to cultivation. Another woman wants to say something. “We were born and raised here. Maybe we are down-to-earth Drenthes, but we don't have any problems. I've lived here all my life and I'm still alive. It's whining. It doesn't matter to me whether they grow there or not.”

On the other side of the schoolyard, a woman gets out of the car to pick up her children. She is especially happy that it did not have to result in a lawsuit. “I'm not so much afraid of the consequences of cultivation. I think it's now solved just fine by doing it somewhere else. It is especially annoying that emotions are running high about it. There are parents who worry a lot and parents who think it's nonsense. Then sometimes it's better not to talk about it.”

In Boterveen in Drenthe, about a ten-minute drive from Diever, local residents and a lily grower faced each other in court last year. The judge in Assen then decided that the health risks for local residents were too great and imposed a spraying ban on the grower. He appealed. The Arnhem-Leeuwarden court ruled that he may continue to use four types of pesticides.

The CBS Roosjen School has a playing field tens of meters from the agricultural land where the lilies would be grown. Photo Sake Elzinga

'Don't understand the hustle and bustle'

Grower Dirk Mestemaker knows that lily cultivation is a sensitive subject. When he was able to rent the plot behind the school in Diever from another farmer, he put a note in the mail to local residents to initiate discussions. “If you have any questions or just want to visit our company, you can always contact us,” he wrote. He put his phone number at the bottom. “It is a shame that it is now escalating like this,” says Mestemaker. He has given up lily cultivation behind the school and has rented another plot of land to continue there. “That's the end of the story for this year.”

Mestemaker believes he does enough to grow his lilies safely. “We only use a small amount of protective equipment and we mix it with a lot of water. Each time we spray we use 400 liters of water per hectare, containing a maximum of one liter per pesticide. How much we use varies per period. For example, in the spring we spray weed killer more often, because we are more likely to be bothered by weeds then. We don't use that at all in the fall. We don't understand the fuss about spraying. Sugar, corn, grain – it goes over everything.”

He points to the agreement that growers concluded with the municipality of Westerveld in 2020. It states that there must be a distance of twenty meters between the plot where pesticides are used and a primary school or daycare center. “We have to stick to the rules. The rule is twenty meters away, we have kept a distance of forty meters here. What can you blame the farmer for then?”

As far as Mestemaker is concerned, the province must determine which crop can be grown where, to prevent situations like this. “Politics must set clear conditions. Why do I have to fight that out? I don't want that whining. I just want to get to work.”

That is also what the municipality wants to do together with the province, says Alderman Masselink. “We live in a rural area with a lot of agricultural land. It is a complicated puzzle as to which variety you grow where, but we want to start working on this with the growers before the summer.”

She says that the municipality wants to take the social unrest seriously. “At the same time, the grower adheres to the rules set by the Dutch government. But there are places where you will experience much less inconvenience. In rural areas where there is only one house, it is different than behind a primary school.”

Van Dijk and Wiltinge are relieved that no lilies will be grown behind the school and houses this year, but they would have preferred if the judge had decided this. “Now it could happen again next year. We are therefore considering substantive proceedings. So that it will not be possible in the future,” says Van Dijk. Wiltinge: “We now have some rest. But this is not a solution to the lily problem.”

Pesticides Young children vulnerable

Pesticides, or pesticides, are used in agriculture to protect crops, for example against insect damage or overgrowth by weeds. They are designed to be harmful to specific organisms, but must be safe for humans. In 2017, the United Nations warned that pesticide use must be better regulated. Chronic exposure to some substances can lead to neurological disorders. Unborn and young children, whose brains are still developing, would be particularly vulnerable to this. Difficult toxicological research is that it is often unclear which pesticides can harm people and how. Their effect is difficult to measure, especially if they are used in combination with each other. In France, Parkinson's disease has now been recognized as an occupational disease (the result of harmful occupational factors) for farmers who have worked with pesticides for more than ten years. Relatively many pesticides are used in (lily) bulb cultivation. This was 114 kg per hectare in 2020 (CBS). For tulips in the open ground this is 26 kg. For seed potatoes 24 kg.