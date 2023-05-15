He State Goverment issued a decree yesterday afternoon that gives a twist to the scheme of corn marketingsince it will buy, as of today, 500 thousand tons of grain at 6 thousand 965 pesos, at producers of up to 50 hectares and with a harvest of up to 600 tons.

Additionally, the federal government, through SEGALMEXbegins its purchase program of one million tons and will later buy another 300,000 tons, from producers of up to 10 hectares.

This is intended to support producers of foodthe best in the country and provide certainty to agriculture and strengthen food self-sufficiency, said Governor Rubén Rocha.

Meanwhile the president of CAADES, Marte Vega Romanregretted moments before the suspension of the interview with the secretary of the interior, Adam Augusto Lopezhowever, today they will travel to the Mexico City to meet with the flour industrialists, but they expect few results if they do not have the support of the government.

Here in the north, the producers affiliated with the AARFS will suspend the celebration of the farmer’s day, they will only attend a mass and they will return to the sit-in that they maintain in the facilities of PEMEX in Topolobampo where yesterday they received in support of a caravan of vehicles and citizens who came to show solidarity in their demand for a minimum price of 7 thousand pesos for corn and 8 thousand for wheat.

The corn crops They are starting and before the announcement of the state government, Vega Román describes the situation as desperate because as soon as the threshing is generalized in two months, all the corn is harvested.

Potpourri. former governor mario lopez and a group of businessmen from Mochi spread on social networks the photo of a meeting they had with “Los Tigres del Norte” who gave a concert the night before at the Chevron stadium. Will it be the beginning of the sampling of his return towards 2024 or a mere coincidence?

PROTEST. It transpires that squatter settlers forcibly evicted from the Cirilo Mena neighborhood, whose houses were also torn down with heavy machinery and some were set on fire, could go on a hunger strike today outside the municipal palace demanding that justice be done for them because they they are facing very powerful economic interests.

They say they have proof that they bought their lots more than 15 years ago and that it is not their fault that a company later bought them. That they have no choice but to defend their precarious heritage because that is where they have lived for a long time.

PAS. On all fronts, Hector Melesio Cuenseeks to fight, over the weekend he met with 5,000 militants from PASpossibly as a demonstration of political force, while in the courts they denied him the amparo but he continues his legal fight.

CONGRATULATIONS to the TEACHERS and FARMERStoday in his day.

