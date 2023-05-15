Student with disabilities goes to school but finds the classroom deserted. Here’s why

Go to school, but finds the classroom deserted. An episode that is almost unbelievable, the one that occurred in the province of Florence, where Giulia (invented name) young person suffering from a rare disease, attends a hotel management school. The reason? According to reports Handleclassmates had arranged in a class chat of go in trip, but without warning Giulia. Indeed, the girl had never been included in the group discussion, despite the request of the support teacher.

In reality the class was not really empty: together with Giulia the substitute teacher (who did not imagine the total absence of the class), and a other companion with fragility. As soon as the mother he understood what had happened, promptly turned on the computer and sent a certified communication to the head teacher, the class council and the parents’ and students’ representatives. “Nice inclusion, right? Especially when it abounds in the mouths of those who could make a difference and then, systematically, does nothing. I don’t know if I’m more sorry or angry. My daughter consoled me: Don’t worry mum, I didn’t feel like it anyway…”.

READ ALSO: Milan, rejected by two schools because she is disabled: she died at the age of 14

Giulia’s mother, who works as an elementary teacher, then underlined how this episode, unfortunately not isolated, must lead to a profound reflection within the entire school institution, which should act as an educational agency. “Julia is one young woman full of vitality, he is an autonomous person, with a surprising awareness of his fragility. He has faced more than 35 surgeries in his life and teaches us a lot. She has been and continues to be a great asset to us since she arrived in our family. His name should be ‘Resilience’ as he demonstrates tremendous strength. However, she suffers from the isolation she is constantly subjected to from the other students. During her school career, she has never been invited to a birthday party and, if she proposes to go out with someone, she always gets an excuse for a refusal or a postponement. The truth is that appearance carries too much weight in this society.”

READ ALSO: Disability: “Inclusyon” is born, a recruiting company for protected categories

Subscribe to the newsletter

