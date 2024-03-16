The State Duma will develop a draft to toughen punishment for attempting to disrupt elections

The State Duma wanted to toughen the punishment for trying to disrupt the elections. The development of a corresponding bill was announced by deputy Yana Lantratova in a conversation with RIA News.

According to her, draft amendments to Article 141 of the Criminal Code (“Obstruction of the exercise of electoral rights or the work of election commissions” will be prepared in the near future. The new version of the article will provide for punishment for attempting to disrupt elections for a period of five to eight years, the deputy clarified.

Lantratova explained what type of punishment, after the changes came into force, could be applied to persons found guilty of attempting to disrupt elections in a socially dangerous way or acting in the interests of foreign states.

The current version of Article 141 of the Criminal Code provides for a maximum penalty of five years in prison. However, the lower limit of this period has not been established, i.e. the court may sentence the defendant to a shorter term or choose a different type of punishment. The unqualified elements of the crime described in Article 141 (Part 1) do not at all provide for punishment in the form of imprisonment.

On the first day of voting in the Russian presidential elections, a number of cases of damage to ballot boxes were revealed. Thus, in Simferopol, Sochi and Volzhkoy, three women poured green paint into the ballot boxes. Similar cases were recorded in Moscow and the Moscow region.