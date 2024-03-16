His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” directed the inclusion of Nakheel and Meydan companies under the umbrella of Dubai Holding.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “In a new step towards consolidating and enhancing the momentum of our economic growth, today we directed the inclusion of Nakheel and Meydan under the umbrella of Dubai Holding to form a global economic entity, with a diversified portfolio in the technology, media, hospitality, real estate and retail sectors. And others, under the leadership of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

His Highness added: “The goal is to create a more financially efficient entity that owns assets worth hundreds of billions and includes global expertise in various sectors with which we can compete regionally and globally, achieve our national goals, and support us in achieving Dubai Economic Vision 2033.”

His Highness concluded: “All the best to the work team in the new mission… and we are optimistic about a coming stage in which we double our growth, compete with our ambitions, and achieve our economic vision for our people.”