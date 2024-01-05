Deputy Krasov called the main weapon of the Russian Federation in 2024 the support of the SVO participants

Russia’s main weapon in 2024 is public support for participants in a special military operation (SVO). First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense Andrei Krasov spoke about this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“If we have these weapons, then we will not be broken, bent, or destroyed,” the deputy said.

Krasov also noted that the SVO participants have all the weapons and equipment they need.

“They use it skillfully. They are true professionals in their field. Therefore, all the tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, will be completed,” the parliamentarian concluded.

The most important weapon is the support of our heroes who are fulfilling their historical mission following the example of our heroic ancestors Andrey KrasovFirst Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense

In December, the Ukrainian commander of the Achilles company of the 92nd separate airmobile brigade, Yuriy Fedorenko, admitted that for every one Ukrainian drone there are seven Russian ones. He also stated that due to the difference in the amount of equipment, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are forced to save drones and use them only when there is a target.