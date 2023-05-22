On May 23, the State Duma will consider in the first reading a bill on an experiment in the retail sale of wine made from grapes grown in the territory of the Russian Federation through the Russian Post. As a source in the lower house told Izvestia on May 22, the document was included in the agenda of the parliament meeting and approved by the relevant committees on economic policy and protection of competition.

According to the document, the experiment will begin on a special website of the Russian Post from November 1, 2023 and will last until July 31, 2026. True, for now it will be possible to buy wine only in Moscow and the Moscow region. In this case, the government may decide to expand the territory of the experiment. The Ministry of Agriculture previously proposed to include St. Petersburg, the Leningrad and Nizhny Novgorod regions in it.

Thus, it will be allowed to sell still, sparkling and fortified wines of Russian production. In addition, similar alcohol from grapes grown in the territories of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is allowed for sale.

The Russian Post will keep records of the turnover of Russian wine in the Unified State Automated Information System: from the receipt of the product from the seller to its transfer to the buyer.

After the experiment is completed, the government will analyze its outcome and decide whether to legalize the online sale of alcohol.

On April 7, it was reported that the Russian government approved a bill to conduct an experiment on the online sale of Russian wine through the Russian Post website. Its main author is the Ministry of Finance. The department told Izvestia that the delivery of goods will be carried out directly from the manufacturer, this will require additional time costs, so it is expected 24 hours after the order is registered. They also clarified that the experiment will contribute to the development of Russian winemaking and change the balance of demand in favor of domestic products.