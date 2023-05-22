The racist insults suffered by the Brazilian Real Madrid player Vinícius Junior this Sunday at Mestalla, which led him to stop the match to point out the culprits, have unleashed a chain of reactions in Spanish football, with complaints to the Prosecutor’s Office and the petition of urgent measures to remove the stain of racism.

It is the ninth case of racism suffered by Vinícius this season, according to the reports collected by LaLiga.

“It was not the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in the League. The competition considers it normal, the Federation also and the rivals encourage it. I am very sorry. The championship belongs to the racists”, The Real Madrid player wrote on his networks, in which he assured that in Brazil he goes to Spain as “a racist country”.

It was not the first time, not the second and not the third. Either racism is normal in La Liga. The competition is normal, the Federation is also encouraged and the opponents are encouraged. I’m so sorry. The championship that was never owned by Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi was two racists. A nation… —Vini Jr. (@vinijr) May 21, 2023

Shows of solidarity with Vinicius came early and from all spheres.

The condemnation of the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was immediate and urged Fifa and LaLiga to take “serious measures” against those responsible.

“It is not fair that a poor young man who has succeeded in life and who is becoming one of the best footballers suffers this type of attack,” he told a press conference at the G7 summit. “We cannot allow fascism and racism to take over football stadiums.”

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and its president Ednaldo Rodrigues had already transferred their support to Vinícius, describing what he experienced in Mestalla as a “crime”, where the player was received with the chant “you are a monkey” at the entrance of the stadium by several dozen fans.

“The color of the skin can no longer bother. There is no joy where there is racism,” denounced the leader.

The world of football sympathizes with Vinicius

The great stars of the world of football also responded quickly in a wave of affection towards ‘Vini’. A benchmark like his compatriot Ronaldo Nazario who wondered “until when?” The Madrid player will have to suffer these acts and denounced that “as long as there is impunity and collusion, there will be racism.”

More than once an episode of racism na @The league. More once like @vinijr. I tied when? As long as there is impunity and coexistence, there will be racism. It is inadmissible that referees, Federation and authorities also have no action and that twisters applaud such an absurdity. Enough. I came… pic.twitter.com/s92Xq8K4XV — Ronaldo Nazário (@Ronaldo) May 21, 2023

The rivalry was forgotten, as demonstrated by Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach. “That these things continue to happen in 2023 is unfortunate. There are no shields here, it’s about people and we have to condemn any act of racism.”

Rio Ferdinand expressed himself harshly: “Brother, you need protection… who protects Vini in Spain? How many times do we need to see this young man subjected to this shit? I see pain and disgust. He needs help and the authorities don’t do shit to help you.”

And current stars like the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé told ‘Vini’ that he “is not alone” in his fight, in a message that teammates in Brazil like Neymar or Lucas Paquetá also sent him.

Will Vinicius leave Real Madrid due to this situation?

In the complaint messages on social networks, ‘Vini’ left an enigmatic ending. “I am strong and I will go to the end against racists. Even if it is far from here.” With this he fed the news that the player’s environment has presented him with the option of leaving Real Madrid and Spanish football. He has a contract until June 30, 2024 but the renewal agreement has been fully closed for months, despite not having been officially announced.

Real Madrid responded forcefully in a statement. He announced that he will go to the State Attorney General’s Office as a private prosecution after filing a complaint for hate crimes and discrimination. He showed “his most energetic rejection” and condemned the events, which “constitute a direct attack on the coexistence model of our social and democratic State of law.”

“We have a serious problem of racism that stains an entire country,” said Luis Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. He transferred all his support to Vinícius, whose behavior on the field he considers “a grain of sand” in a “desert that is the behavior of undesirables”.

The wish is a “firm response from the RFEF”, but Rubiales claimed powers to carry it out. “We have found that other soccer agents have not left us. We have sanctioned and these sanctions have not been able to be carried out.”

WhileJavier Tebas, president of LaLiga, exchanged tweets with Vinícius on social networks, defending the work carried out by the body he chairs and stating that “neither Spain nor LaLiga are racist.” Of the nine reports of racist insults in Spanish Primera stadiums, eight occurred against the Real Madrid footballer.

“We always identify the madmen and file the complaint with the sanctioning bodies. It doesn’t matter how few they are, we are always relentless. We cannot allow the image of a competition that is above all a symbol of union between peoples, where more than 200 Black players in 42 clubs receive the respect and affection of all the fans every day, with racism being an extremely specific case that we are going to eradicate,” he said.

Once again, instead of criticizing racists, the president of LaLiga appears on social networks to attack me. As much as you fale and pretend not to read, the image of your championship is shot. See the answers to these posts and have a surprise… Omitir-se só face com que vê se… https://t.co/RGO9AZ24IA —Vini Jr. (@vinijr) May 21, 2023

The Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE), for its part, also denounced the racist insults to the State Attorney General’s Office and asked that immediate action be taken “forcefully, in the face of such serious events that, unfortunately, are not isolated”. They request, once again, a meeting of the Plenary of the Anti-Violence Commission, requesting the Government and the RFEF to activate “the necessary disciplinary mechanisms to act with sufficient forcefulness in the face of this type of act.”

The Anti-Violence Commission reiterated this Monday “its absolute rejection” of the racist insults of Valencia fans to Vinícius Júnior and recalled that it has proposed sanctions of 4,000 euros, with a one-year ban on access to sports venues for similar events.

“The Commission deems necessary the collaboration of the clubs when it comes to identifying the perpetrators of these execrable behaviors and, also, wants to convey to them the need to work on prevention efforts to fight violence with their hobbies in the face of the undesirable normalization of behaviors and insults that are far removed from good sporting order and seriously damage the image of our football and Spanish sport,” he added in a statement.

