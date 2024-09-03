The State Duma has determined the nature of the new preferential mortgage program

Deputy Aksakov: the new preferential mortgage program will be targeted

The new preferential mortgage program, aimed at supporting highly qualified specialists from Russian regions, will be targeted. This was stated in an interview TASS Head of the State Duma Committee on Financial Markets Anatoly Aksakov.

“We would like to attract and retain personnel so that these regions develop. And, accordingly, it would be possible to establish a preferential mortgage program there, approved at the federal level, to facilitate the attraction of highly qualified labor,” the parliamentarian defined the tasks.

According to him, there are breakthrough industries in the Russian economy, and it is necessary to attract the most qualified and advanced specialists among young people to them. It is representatives of certain professions who can receive housing loans subsidies.

Earlier, Aksakov spoke about the possible increase of the Central Bank’s key rate in September to 20 percent per annum. He noted that this would happen if inflation, and with it prices, continued to show growth.