The vice president of the Russian Security Council, Dimitri Medvedevhas celebrated this Friday’s encounter starring the presidents of the United States, Donald Trump, and Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, in the White House. “The insolent pig finally received a good slap in the Oval Office“He has written, in his usual tone, the one who was also former president of Russiain his X account.

“Donald Trump is right: The kyiv regime is ‘playing with the third world war’“He added, in reference to one of the reproaches that the US president has launched to Zelenski in the tense face to face, which has derived that finally the agreement on rare earths that was planned and that the negotiations for a lasting peace in the Ukraine War are not signed.

He has not been the only one to leave in defense of the Trump administration. He Executive Director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund has defined the anger as something “historical”. In a message in X, Kirill A. Dmitriev has shared the video in which the heated anger is seen in the White House, which has caused the surprise of all the present journalists and also the indignation of European leaders, who have come out to defend the Ukrainian leader.

In this sense, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, has made it clear to the press during his visit to Portugal that “The aggressor is Russia and the attacked is Ukraine “. Others, such as the Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, or the Polish, Donald Tusk, have been in favor of Zelenski.

They throw him out of the White House

The discussion of this Friday afternoon in front of the entire American press has been entirely unusual. In the same, Trump and his vice president, JD Vance, have not hesitated to Lazar Hard criticism against Ukrainianthat little has been able to intervene. “We have given you power to be a hard guy … or make a deal or go. COn us you can play, without us there are no cards in the game“Trump told Zelenski, who had previously accused the United States and his different governments to let the invasion of Ukraine.

“Until 2022 the situation has been the same, the people have died and nobody stopped Vladimir Putin. In 2019 I signed an agreement with Joe Biden of a high fire and everyone told me that he was never going to enter Ukraine and, after that firm, he jumped, killed my people and did not accept the exchange of prisoners,” Trump “Has no letter now“The Republican leader has spuked.” You are playing with the lives of millions of people and are playing with World War. He is missing respect for this country and saying things that cannot be said, “he added.





After the tense face to face in the Oval Office, the US president has invited Zelenski to leave the White House, has suspended negotiations between the two countries and has launched a message: “President Zelenski is not ready for peace if the United States is involved, because he feels that our participation gives him a great advantage in the negotiations.”Can return when it is ready for peace“He added.