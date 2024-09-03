Deportivo Cali cannot get out of its crisis, and a new defeat made its fans explode at the Palmaseca stadium. Deportivo Pasto unleashed the green hell, as they won 0-2 in the match of the 8th date of the BetPlay II-2024 League.

The ghost of relegation, the uncomfortable position in that table, does not want to leave the sugar house, no matter how hard they try.

The team from Nariño took the lead in the 29th minute thanks to a penalty awarded by referee Diego Moncada. The penalty was awarded by Daniel Moreno and he converted it into the goal of 0-1 to start making Cali a sea of ​​nerves.

Victor Mejia was sent off in Pasto in the 67th minute, and hopes of a reaction from the home team arose. However, in the 74th minute, Yulian Gomez also saw the red card and Cali was left with ten players, just like their rival.

At minute 90+3, when Cali was trying to tie the game, Pasto’s final blow came with a goal from Diego Chávez for 0-2.

The stands at Palmaseca were immediately filled with fury, there was chaos and the referee ended the game.

Fans invade the stadium in Palmaseca. Photo:Juan Pablo Rueda. THE TIME

The current leader is Atlético Nacional, who defeated Jaguares 2-0 on Saturday and has 16 points from eight games. However, there are still teams with only five games played due to difficulties with the schedule.

The current runner-up, Independiente Santa Fe, tied this Sunday in their visit to Junior (1-1) and equaled Once Caldas’ line as the best performing teams. Santa Fe has 13 points in 6 games and Once has 16 points with one more game.

Junior vs. Santa Fe. Photo:OSCAR BERROCAL/KRONOS AGENCY

Jaguares 0-2 Atlético Nacional

Boyaca Chicó 2-2 Fortaleza

Bucaramanga 0-2 Tolima

Millionaires 3-0 Patriots

Junior 1-1 Santa Fe

Cali 0-2 Pasto

