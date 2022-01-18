Life sentence for pedophiles, indexation of pensions, deprivation of Russian citizenship for crimes against the state, the introduction of a tax on professional income. The deputies of the State Duma plan to consider these and other bills in the spring session, the first meeting of which will be held on January 18.

This week alone, State Duma deputies intend to hold two plenary sessions, during which they will consider more than a dozen bills. As sources in the apparatus of the parliament told Izvestia, all deputies have already passed tests for COVID-19. Moreover, this applies even to those who have been vaccinated or have been ill.

However, there are no plans to switch to some special online mode of operation due to the appearance of the Omicron strain in Russia in the lower chamber. Although the deputies decided to refuse to go to the PACE session. The Russian delegation will take part in it via videoconference.

But Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, despite the height of the pandemic, will not only risk coming to Russia on January 20, but, as First Vice Speaker of the State Duma Alexander Zhukov said, he will speak to the State Duma deputies.

