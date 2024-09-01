Deputy Chepa linked the attack by Ukrainian drones with the worsening situation at the front

The powerful attack by drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Russian territory is connected with the worsening situation on the front, believes the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexey Chepa. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he commented on one of the most powerful drone raids since the beginning of the military conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.

This is probably the largest drone attack, there has never been a more massive one. On the one hand, this speaks of the hopelessness of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They feel it, they understand it, that is why they are committing more and more terrorist acts Alexey ChepaState Duma deputy

“This is obviously to be expected – the more the actions on the front lines escalate, the more terrorist acts there will be. Therefore, we need to more actively provide buffer zones, destroy the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and ensure our own security from terrorist actions, preventing Ukrainian troops from maneuvering and delivering weapons to them to the contact line,” the deputy said.

On the night of September 1, the most powerful attack of Ukrainian drones on Russian territory occurred. According to the Ministry of Defense, air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 158 drones over 15 regions. Also, the governor of the Yaroslavl region, Mikhail Evrayev, reported that one drone was shot down on approach to Yaroslavl – this region is not in the military department’s report.

Most drones were recorded over the territory of the Kursk region – 46. In the Moscow region, the Kashira State District Power Plant was hit, in the Tver region – the Konakovskaya State District Power Plant. Two more drones were destroyed over the territory of the oil refinery in Kapotnya, said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. At night and in the morning, the capital’s airports Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky suspended their operations.

Before this, the most powerful drone attack was recorded on August 14. Then the Ministry of Defense reported the interception of 117 drones.