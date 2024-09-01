On the occasion of the currently ongoing PAX West, Slitterhead he returned to show himself with a new demo, of which we see this long Gameplay video illustrating over 20 minutes of the new survival horror by theAuthor of Silent Hill and its new development team.
Slitterhead is the new game from Bokeh Game Studio, an indie development team founded in Japan by Keiichiro Toyama after his departure from Sony Japan Studio, built by some of the creators of the original Silent Hill and Forbidden Siren such as Toyama himself and composer Akira Yamaoka.
The video shows various sections of the game, probably taken from the first part of this, considering that it contains several situations already previously illustrated by some tests carried out by various magazines.
Possession as an element of gameplay
The demo present at the PAX West it could therefore be the same one shown previously, but in this case it is possible to see it almost entirely in the video published online and visible below.
Slitterhead is characterized by a particular setting that takes us directly to the streets of Hong Kongwho have suffered a silent invasion of monstrous beings called “Slitterheads”, capable of taking possession of human bodies.
The protagonist of the story is a Hyoki, a formless entity who, in turn, has the ability to possess other bodies and use them for his own purposes, trying to exploit them to fight or simply to move around the streets of Kowloon.
In the video we see some phases, with the particular mechanic of body possession that leads to exploiting different abilities and taking different forms, able to vary the gameplay in a very interesting way. To learn more about it, we refer you to our special on Slitterhead, the new game from the creator of Silent Hill.
#Slitterhead #Shows #Gameplay #Video #Minutes #Nightmare #Creator #Silent #Hill
Leave a Reply