On the occasion of the currently ongoing PAX West, Slitterhead he returned to show himself with a new demo, of which we see this long Gameplay video illustrating over 20 minutes of the new survival horror by theAuthor of Silent Hill and its new development team.

Slitterhead is the new game from Bokeh Game Studio, an indie development team founded in Japan by Keiichiro Toyama after his departure from Sony Japan Studio, built by some of the creators of the original Silent Hill and Forbidden Siren such as Toyama himself and composer Akira Yamaoka.

The video shows various sections of the game, probably taken from the first part of this, considering that it contains several situations already previously illustrated by some tests carried out by various magazines.