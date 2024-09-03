Prior to the September FIFA date, the Chilean attacker Diego Valdes He suffered a dislocation in his left shoulder and is expected to be out for at least two months while he recovers, so the player will miss much of the regular season and several important matches, including those of his national team which he was unable to attend.
The bad moment that the blue-cream team is experiencing and the last 4-1 defeat they received in the Clásico Joven, coupled with the absences due to injuries of several of their players, have clouded the vision of the Águilas.
It is estimated that the South American can return at the beginning of November, between matchday 15 and 16, that is, there could be between 10 and 11 commitments, about 10 league matches and the match of Champions Cup in view of Columbus Crew which will be played at the home of the American team on September 25.
