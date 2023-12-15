You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Rosario Central and Platense define the champion of the League Cup.
OF
ESPN
10 AM England Soccer, Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace.
12 PM Italian Soccer, Naples vs. Cagliari.
ESPN 2
2:30 PM Torino vs. Empoli.
6:45 PM Argentina Final, Rosario Central vs. Platense.
ESPN 4
9:50 PM Germany Soccer, Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund.
ESPN EXTRA
10 PM NBA: Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls.
STAR+
10 AM Chelsea vs. SheffieldUnited.
10 AM Soccer from Spain, Athletic Bilbao vs. Atletico Madrid.
2:30 PM Torino vs. Empoli.
DIRECTV
3 PM Valencia vs. Barcelona.
Information given by the channels.
Consult your guide.
