Russia is ready to ensure the security of the border when Finland joins NATO. On February 17, State Duma deputy Alexei Kanaev announced this to Izvestia.

Earlier in the day, it became known that the Finnish parliament would ratify the country’s NATO membership on 28 February.

According to Kanaev, the United States is interested in creating another point of direction and doing everything for Finland to be in the bloc.

“One can definitely say and assert that no matter how the situation develops, Russia is ready to oppose its force to unfriendly actions. As far as we know, organizational decisions have already been made that consider scenarios for Finland’s entry into NATO in terms of strengthening our borders, ”the deputy quotes “Duma TV” for Izvestia.

On February 15, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called for Finland and Sweden to become members of the alliance by autumn 2023. According to him, both countries have fulfilled all the conditions of the Turkish side.

At the same time, on February 1, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ruled out Sweden’s membership in NATO. The reason was the desecration of the Koran, which was carried out in Sweden by a Danish politician with the approval of the authorities. At the same time, the Turkish leader positively assessed Finland’s chances of joining the alliance, but noted that Helsinki must take an “adequate position” in order to count on Ankara’s support in this matter.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO on May 18, 2022. In June, at the Madrid summit, Turkey presented 10 conditions for lifting the veto on NATO membership of Sweden and Finland. One of the points was an offer to support Ankara in its fight against recognized terrorist organizations, including the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).