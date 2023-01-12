MP Kartapolov said there are no plans to increase the number of conscripts

With an increase in the draft age, it is not planned to increase the number of recruits. This was stated by the head of the Duma Defense Committee Andrei Kartapolov in broadcast RBC TV channel.

“Our number of conscripts is decreasing every year. And their number will not be increased. How many of them were called up, so many will be called up – about 200 thousand people, ”said the deputy.

He also expressed the opinion that citizens who will be called up from the age of 21 will be able to conclude a contract almost immediately after arriving for military service.

On December 21, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu proposed a phased increase in the draft age from 18 to 21. He clarified that the age limit for conscription should be from 27 to 30 years. At the same time, in what terms the age of conscription into the army will be changed, Shoigu did not specify in his speech.

On January 12, Andrei Kartapolov, head of the Duma Defense Committee, spoke about plans to start the upcoming spring conscription of Russians under 30 into the army.